|
|
SCHLEIN, Jeannette Frances Age 86, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at Randall Residence in Tipp City, Ohio. Born February 10, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Theodore & Viola Brooks. Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Paul Schlein; two infant daughters, Cheryl & Sara; and by her two brothers, Ernie and Eldron Brooks. Jeannette is survived by her son, Mark Schlein (Tena) of Vandalia, Ohio; her daughter, Marcia Schlein Harsman (Steve) of Vandalia, Ohio; granddaughters, Kayla Schlein Corbin (Trent) and Paige Harsman; brother, Ted Brooks; and she leaves behind many other members of her family and good friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a service following at 1:00 p.m. at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Burial will take place at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. If you so desire, contributions can be made to the Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or by phone (937) 291-3332.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020