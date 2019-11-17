|
|
WILSON, Jeannette A. 92, affectionately known as "Granny" of Dayton, OH, entered into heaven on November 10, 2019. Jeannette was born September 22, 1927 to William and Mary Melissa Johnson of Springfield OH. Jeannette is preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Rev. William Wilson Jr; Sisters, Elizabeth, Helen, Willa Mae, Jean, Bernice, Francis and Betty; Brothers, William Jr, Carl and Benjamin (Cozy). She leaves to cherish her in memory, 3 children, Theresa Thomas (Charles), William Wilson (Denise) and John Wilson; Grandchildren, Denise Farmer, Kelly Hardison, Katina and Alicia Thomas, Jillian Cole (Donovan), Natasha Johnson, Alycia Lee, Jonathan, Tyeshia, Briaunna, Shanice Wilson and JaSean Hansbro; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, family and friends. Visitation 10 A.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Funeral services 11 A.M. Pastor Therman C. Sampson II, Eulogist. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019