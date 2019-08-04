|
|
WOOLVERTON, Jeannie E. 68, of Enon passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 3, 2019 in her home. She was born November 16, 1950 in Springfield the daughter of James R. and Evelyn (Gray) McCollum and was a 1969 graduate of North High School. Jeannie was retired from Clark County Job and Family Services as a fraud investigator, and from Ohio Health in Columbus as a surgery scheduler. Jeannie was raised in the United Methodist Church and had a strong belief in God. She loved being outdoors working in her flower and vegetable gardens, and fishing. Jeannie enjoyed baking and especially being with family. She is survived by her daughters Melissa M. (Vince) Culver of Springfield and Brandi Wallen of Enon; her lifelong friend and companion Hatty Schneider; brother John McCollum; five grandchildren Anderson and Chase Culver, Harley Dozier, Joshua and Tyson Wallen; numerous nieces and nephews; and she anxiously awaited the arrival of her first great grandson Easton James Dozier. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Woolverton in 2018; brother William R. "Bill" McCollum; and sister Sharon McCollum. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 - 2 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Jeannie's life will be Thursday at 2:00 PM. in the Memorial Home with burial to follow in Paint Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019