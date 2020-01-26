|
BAUER, Jeannine Elizabeth 83, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Village of the Greene. She is preceded in death by her husband George H. Bauer, her parents Richard and Evelyn (Grosser) Shea and 2 sisters Joan Danley and Sharon Davis. She is survived by her children, Lynn (John) Mossbarger, Charles (Kathy) Bauer, George J. Bauer; brother Dan (Mary) Shea; sisters Pat (Jim) Taylor, Martha Hennessey; grandchildren Kimberly Bauer, Sarah (Matt) Conley, Kaitlin (T.J.) Lovell, George A. Bauer, Nicole (Ben) Grooms; great-grandchildren Jackson, Wiley, Hannah, Colton, Cody, Brady, Carter, Morgan, Evan, Jack and Alex. She retired from the Montgomery County Fraud Investigation Division after 22 years, was active with Grief Share at Mt. Zion Church and many other activities at Mt. Zion Church. Jean was an awesome mother, grandma and great-grandma, known to many as Grandma Jean. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and from 10-11 AM Wednesday, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Joe Redmond Jr officiating. Interment Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020