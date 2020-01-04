|
HAYS, Jeannine A. Resident of Hamilton, OH. passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents and husband Burl F. Hays. Jeannine is survived by her daughter Gayle (Brent) Bowman, son Paul (Della) Hays, grandchildren Emily Hays, Joshua (Candra) Hays, and dear friends Mary and Kurt Robinson. Jeannine was a member of Washington Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star, Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm. to 5:00 pm. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Avance Funeral Home 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with funeral service to follow at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS , OH. at 11500 Northlake Dr. #400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020