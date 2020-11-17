1/1
Jeannine WHITE
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE, Jeannine Joy

Age 59 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on

Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 2, 1961, to Charles "Chuck" Carbary and Linda Cox Nickulis. On September 24, 1982, in Overpeck, Ohio, she married Rick White.

Jeannine was employed as a

supervisor for the Butler

County CSEA for thirty years.

Jeannine is survived by her husband, Rick White; three sons, Corey (Brandi) Finch,

Christopher (Chelsea) White, and Jason White; her mother, Linda Nickulis; her step-mother, Eleanor Carbary; sister,

Andrea Carbary; niece, Sarah Fuerst; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles "Chuck" Carbary and her grandson, Layten White.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,

November 19, 2020, at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Committal service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 guidelines everyone is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Committal
10:00 AM
Hickory Flat Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved