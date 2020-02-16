|
|
SEVERS, Jeff Allen 56, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in his home. He was born June 30, 1963 in Springfield, the son of Donald Earl Severs Sr. and Constance (Smith) (Severs) Montgomery. Mr. Severs had been a member of First Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars. Jeff had been employed at Arctech as a welder/fabricator. Survivors include his father; Donald Severs Sr., three brothers; Donald Severs Jr., Shawn Severs and Anthoni Montgomery all of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother. Private services will be held for Jeff's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020