HODSON Sr., Jeffery Alan 54, of Springfield, passed away after battling a lengthy illness. He was born on November 7, 1964, the son of the late Robert and Bonnie (Hidy) Hodson. He served our country in the United States Army. Jeff worked as a truck driver for Perkins Services. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Bengals fan and was pretty good at pool winning several trophies. He is survived by his wife 35 years, Teresa (Thornburg) Hodson; his children: Jeff (Victoria) Hodson; Chelsea (Veronica) Hodson; grandchildren: Cameron, Vaneigh and Caysin; one sister, Kelly (Alan) Stevens, very special uncle and friend, David Ehling, and his dogs: Sammie, King, and Gweedo. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 10, 2019