HOWDESHELL, Jeffery Layne A resident of Bethany Village, was called to his eternal home on March 4, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1943, in Springfield, IL. Layne retired from the U.S. Army in 2003. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lucy; son, Michael (Natalie) Howdeshell of Argyle, TX; daughter, Danielle (Chia) Hung of Miamisburg, OH; five grandchildren: Jeffery (Julia), Stephen (Karen) and Emily Howdeshell and Micah and Lucas Hung. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 21, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the United Service Organizations (USO).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020