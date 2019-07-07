|
|
PIERCE, Jeffery Scott Age 57, passed away unexpectedly in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 23, 2019. Jeff grew up in West Carrollton and is survived by his parents Carolyn Pierce and Bill Pierce (Glenda). His wife Laura, sister Shelly Robinson (Keith), and daughters Danielle (Mike) VanSkoyck, Ashley (Rusty) Lovell, Kearstin Pierce, and Dairien (Jacob) Young. Grandchildren Ashlynne, Miley, Brock, RJ, and Gracie. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019