RICKETTS, Jeffery Michael Age 36, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 2, 1982 to Jerry Stanley Ricketts and Susanne Raffee (nee Kolvek). He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Stanley Ricketts. Jeffery is survived by his beloved mother, Susanne Raffee; stepfather, James Raffee; brother, Kevin Raffee; and a host of other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Jeffery to Dayton Children's Foundation, Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404. Attn: Dayton Asthma Alliance. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Centerville, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459 followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019
