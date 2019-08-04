|
ALLRED, Jeffrey Lynn Age 62, passed away on July 30, 2019 in Phoenix/Mesa Arizona. He was born to William C. and Lorine Allred in Dayton, Ohio. Jeff led a very happy, active life filled with family and friends. He was a loyal employee of 29+ years for Boeing Aerospace in Mesa, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Wendy Mack-Allred of Mesa, AZ, two children Jeffrey Aaron of Phoenix, AZ, Brenton Scott and daughter-in-law Angie of Litchfield Park, AZ, one grandchild Benjamin Stephen also of Litchfield Park, AZ, two sister-in-law's Lyn and Jan of Mesa, AZ, brother-in-law Larry Welty of Mesa, AZ, sister-in-law Sandy Allred of Dayton, Ohio, one niece, two nephews and many cousins from Ohio areas. In honor and memory of Jeff, donations can be made to the following Non-Profit: "Arizona Museum of Natural History", 53 North Macdonald St., Mesa, AZ 85201 under the name of Jeffrey L. Allred.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019