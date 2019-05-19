Home

Jeffrey Battle Obituary
BATTLE, Jeffrey Lee Born in Dayton October 4th, 1958 passed away May 15, 2019. His wife, Felicia Battle, mother, Betty Battle and sister, Deborah Evans preceded him in death. His life will be cherished by his daughter and grandson Tomika and Kamari Yow; 3 sisters; Pamela Williams (Bryant), Lawton, OK, Joyce Battle, San Antonio, TX and Janice Battle, Dayton; 2 nieces; Trissa and Tasha Evans, Dayton, 3 nephews; Ja'Wann Jackson, Denver, CO, Jerremy Jackson (Tessa), Yukon, OK; Bryant Williams Jr., Milwaukee, WI; 3 great-nephews, Jayden and Jayvon Evans, Dayton and Julian Jackson, Yukon, OK; 2 aunts; Helen Dewberry (Pastor Robert) and Barbara Battle, Dayton and a host of other relatives and friends. Services: 11:00 am, Thursday, May 23, Bethel Pentecostal Temple, 1845 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019
