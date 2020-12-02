CORLEY, Sr., Jeffrey K.



Age 66, born October 25, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to Matthew and Wanda Corley, passed away November 24, 2020. Jeff was a graduate of Paul



Laurence Dunbar High School, Class of 1972. He worked as a Laborer for 50 years. He was an employee of General Motors/ Truck & Bus, and more recently of Echoing Hills. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Corley Jr.; brother, Mark Corley; niece, Shaleen Brown; nephew, Royce Corley. He is survived by his wife, Tina Corley; daughters, Erica (Jonathan) Cain and Jalica Corley (Elijah Muhammad); grandchildren,



Jalyn Cain, Jonathan Cain Jr., Janae Cain, Jayden Muhammad, Elijah Muhammad II, and Yara Muhammad; siblings, Regina (James) Bailey, Daria (Jerald) Hurd, Peggy Brown (Thomas Wingard), all of Dayton, Kendra (Hosea) Scales of Gahanna, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am on Thursday, December 3, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service 12 pm at West Memory Gardens, 6722



Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH.



