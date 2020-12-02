1/1
Jeffrey CORLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORLEY, Sr., Jeffrey K.

Age 66, born October 25, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to Matthew and Wanda Corley, passed away November 24, 2020. Jeff was a graduate of Paul

Laurence Dunbar High School, Class of 1972. He worked as a Laborer for 50 years. He was an employee of General Motors/ Truck & Bus, and more recently of Echoing Hills. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Corley Jr.; brother, Mark Corley; niece, Shaleen Brown; nephew, Royce Corley. He is survived by his wife, Tina Corley; daughters, Erica (Jonathan) Cain and Jalica Corley (Elijah Muhammad); grandchildren,

Jalyn Cain, Jonathan Cain Jr., Janae Cain, Jayden Muhammad, Elijah Muhammad II, and Yara Muhammad; siblings, Regina (James) Bailey, Daria (Jerald) Hurd, Peggy Brown (Thomas Wingard), all of Dayton, Kendra (Hosea) Scales of Gahanna, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am on Thursday, December 3, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service 12 pm at West Memory Gardens, 6722

Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved