HACKER, Jeffrey A. 50, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Cumming, GA. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Cain) Hacker, his parents, Arnold & Virginia Hacker, his sister, Joan Haddix and her husband Kevin, his three children, Emili Hacker, Jacob Hacker & Renell Patterson and her husband Chris and his three grandchildren, Riley, Oliver and Hazyl. Jeffrey is also survived by the Cain Family who loved him very much. Services have been held. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Forsyth County, GA www.forsythpets.org
Published in Journal-News on July 7, 2019