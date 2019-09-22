|
|
HACKNEY, Jeffrey David Age 51 of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston & Daisy; sister, Janice Seth, brothers, Duffy, Ricky, and Shade Hackney; and sister-in-law, Betty Colwell-Hackney. He is survived by his siblings, Jimmy Hackney, Chuck (Brenda) Hackney, Robert (Sandra) Hackney, Brenda Sizemore, Carla (Steve) Pigg, Sharon (Mike) Hartfelder, Sandy (John) Freels; brother-in-law, Ben Seth; sister-in-law, Darlene Hackney; nieces and nephews who thought Jeff was a great uncle; also, special friends, Angie, Robert, Wes, Chris, Wilkie, and Randy; and his dog, Billy Rae. Jeff was employed at The Goodwill for many years. He enjoyed fishing, playing drums, and watching Bengals football. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood, 110 W. Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Funeral will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Randy Bowles officiating. Jeff will be laid to rest at Bear Creek Cemetery, Dayton. www.RogersFuneralHomes
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019