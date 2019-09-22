Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
(937) 837-1272
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey HACKNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey HACKNEY


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey HACKNEY Obituary
HACKNEY, Jeffrey David Age 51 of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston & Daisy; sister, Janice Seth, brothers, Duffy, Ricky, and Shade Hackney; and sister-in-law, Betty Colwell-Hackney. He is survived by his siblings, Jimmy Hackney, Chuck (Brenda) Hackney, Robert (Sandra) Hackney, Brenda Sizemore, Carla (Steve) Pigg, Sharon (Mike) Hartfelder, Sandy (John) Freels; brother-in-law, Ben Seth; sister-in-law, Darlene Hackney; nieces and nephews who thought Jeff was a great uncle; also, special friends, Angie, Robert, Wes, Chris, Wilkie, and Randy; and his dog, Billy Rae. Jeff was employed at The Goodwill for many years. He enjoyed fishing, playing drums, and watching Bengals football. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood, 110 W. Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Funeral will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Randy Bowles officiating. Jeff will be laid to rest at Bear Creek Cemetery, Dayton. www.RogersFuneralHomes
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now