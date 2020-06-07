KENERLY, Jeffrey Michael 60, passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2020. He was born June 27, 1959, the son of Thurston and Laura Kenerly. He graduated from Springfield North High School (1977) and the University of Dayton (1981). Jeff had a passion for music, photography, and cooking and shared all of these loves with everyone around him. He was a beloved father, son and brother. Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory: son, Kaine A. Kenerly; daughter, Kaitlynn L. Kenerly; Deborah (Nee Birch) Kenerly; brother, Jon A. Kenerly; sisters, Jowanda and Holly Kenerly; nephews, Christopher Kenerly and William Bonham; and a host of loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Laura Kenerly. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a visitation or funeral service at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family personally or through the KINLEY Funeral Home website.



