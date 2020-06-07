Jeffrey KENERLY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENERLY, Jeffrey Michael 60, passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2020. He was born June 27, 1959, the son of Thurston and Laura Kenerly. He graduated from Springfield North High School (1977) and the University of Dayton (1981). Jeff had a passion for music, photography, and cooking and shared all of these loves with everyone around him. He was a beloved father, son and brother. Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory: son, Kaine A. Kenerly; daughter, Kaitlynn L. Kenerly; Deborah (Nee Birch) Kenerly; brother, Jon A. Kenerly; sisters, Jowanda and Holly Kenerly; nephews, Christopher Kenerly and William Bonham; and a host of loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Laura Kenerly. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a visitation or funeral service at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family personally or through the KINLEY Funeral Home website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved