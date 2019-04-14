KENNARD, Jeffrey Donald Of Centerville, Ohio passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and kids after a short but brave battle with cancer, on Thursday, April 11th, 2019, at the young age of 37. Jeff was the beloved husband of 10 years to Kate, father to Cooper (5) and Christian (2), son of Doug and Christine Taylor, brother to Shari (Mike) Akemon, Brandy Kennard, and Stephen (Jamie) Taylor. He will also be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends, as the man who never met a stranger, winning the hearts of so, so many. Jeff was born on July 26th 1981 in Centerville, Ohio where he grew up on the fields playing little league baseball and pee wee football. His dedication to team sports set him up well for his professional baseball career that spanned 13 years. Jeff credited his discipline, integrity and respect of the game to his coaches and teammates. As a class of 2000 graduate of Centerville High School, Jeff was an All-State receiver in 1998, 1999, and 2000 as well as represented Ohio in the Big 33 Football Classic. In fact, he still holds seven school records. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2000 and spent 13+ years playing professional baseball in the Yankees, Angels, Reds, and Cubs organizations, appearing in Spring Training in all four major league teams. He made two All-Star baseball team appearances and was a part of the New York Yankees 40-man roster in 2007 and 2008, then traded to the Los Angeles Angels and was a part of the Cincinnati Reds Class AAA affiliate, then was picked up by the Chicago Cubs organization. He played independent ball for several years until opening a sports facility of his very own. Jeff dedicated the next phase of his career to coaching and training thousands of young athletes within his community as the Owner of Beyond The Game Sports Training. Together, he and his wife Kate made it their mission to create strong kids, with strong futures, resulting in a strong community. Though his love of the game kept him on the field often, his most important role, was at home, as a husband and father. He loved his wife and their growing young boys. Jeff envisioned a future of taking his family to the beach and the ballpark while having a catch with his boys, for many years to come. We will remember Jeff as the friend who would do anything to lend a hand, the pitching and hitting coach who would stay late to make sure the kids had extra time to practice, the ballplayer who was the first to arrive at the park without fail, and the last one each night signing baseball cards and balls for every little kid after games, making sure no one was left out. Jeff had special talents in doing all of his family's laundry, singing "Don't Stop Believing" in falsetto, and re-styling the children each day (after his wife had done it) because well...he really loved to match. Jeff's family and friends will gather for a visitation Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral service for Jeff will take place at 1 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the funeral home. By the way, feel free to ditch the black and wear something bright, to truly celebrate our Jeff. Flowers, while beautiful, would be even better served as donations to Cooper and Christian's college funds so that they may have every opportunity to follow their dreams. www.gofundme.com/kennardkids529 Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary