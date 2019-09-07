|
|
LEHMAN, Jeffrey Matthew Age 48, passed away on September 2, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio after complications from open heart surgery. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 14, 1971 to James Martin Lehman and Nikki Lee DiBerardino. Jeff was a true patriot and loved freedom in all forms. Jeff was a loving father to James M. Lehman, wonderful husband to wife Kristi Freeman, and devoted son to mother Nikki Lehman. He is preceded in death by his beloved father, James Lehman. Visitation is on September 9, 2019 from 11-1 at Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home at 2131 Cameron Ave, Norwood, OH 45212. Graveside services will directly follow at Arlington Memorial Garden Cemetery at 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati OH 45231.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019