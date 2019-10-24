|
|
LOVE Jr., Jeffrey J. Age 25 departed this life October 19, 2019. Jeffrey attended daycare at URS and graduated from Stivers High School in 2013. He was a member of Harvest Grove Baptist Church. Survived by his maternal aunt Alice Jones who raised him and her children: Lenell, Keith and Kenny Jones, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 11 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Interment, Jeffersonview Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019