MOSSBARGER, Jeffrey Dale 52, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, in his home. He was born on September 3, 1966, in Springfield, the son of Roger Dale and Karen Elaine (Greene) Mossbarger. Jeff graduated from Springfield North High School in 1984 and was a proud marching band member. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed fishing and will be missed by his family. He is survived by his parents, aunt and uncle, Barbara and Keith Murgratroyd and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Betty Greene, and Roger Leo and Betty Mossbarger. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 18th from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Private services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
