Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
6161 Chambersburg Road
Jeffrey NIESE Obituary
NIESE, Jeffrey David Age 54, of Huber Heights passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center due to complications from Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Failure. Jeffrey was a graduate of Wayne High School class of 1983, where he excelled in Soccer and Basketball. He was a graduate of ITT Technical College and was a Heating and Air Conditioning installer for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his father, David Niese. Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Megan Niese; mother, Judy Niese; sisters, Jennifer L. Farrell and Anne Marie Niese; brother, Daniel J. Niese; grandson, Devante "DJ" Thompson, Jr.; nephews, Brian & Colin Farrell; niece, Claire Farrell; and many cousins and friends. Mass of Christina Burial 10 Am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi, celebrant. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5-8 PM.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019
