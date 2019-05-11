PELFREY, Jeffrey Allen 61, of Mechanicsburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8th at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 14th, 1957 in Springfield, Ohio the son of L.D. Pelfrey and Geneva (Thacker) Pelfrey. Jeff was a dedicated employee at Cascade, Inc. for over 20 years where he had many special friends. Jeff was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to bowl and watch baseball with his boys. He attended all his grandson's games where he was his biggest fan. He was a faithful member of Apostolic Tabernacle and was wholeheartedly in love with Jesus. He is survived by his two sons: Jason Pelfrey of Springfield and Jacob Pelfrey of Mechanicsburg; a grandson, Nicholas Pelfrey of Urbana; four siblings: Barbara (Tom) Routzahn, Deborah Davis, Larry Pelfrey and Gail (John) Hildebrand all of Springfield and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, May 14th at 1:00 at Apostolic Tabernacle, 2701 Middle Urbana Rd. with Pastor Aaron R. Cydrus officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13th from 6-8 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary