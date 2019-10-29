Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey REYNOLDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey REYNOLDS Obituary
REYNOLDS, Jeffrey Earl "Jeff" Age 62 of Fairborn, OH passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Helen and Earl Reynolds; siblings, Pam Reynolds, Greg (Joy) Reynolds, Eric (Jen) Reynolds, and Gary (Michelle) Reynolds, numerous nieces and nephews; and daughter, Kaitlind Reynolds. Jeff was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved to fish, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed tinkering regardless if it was with cars or computers. Jeff's family will receive friends from 8:30-9:30 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn. Funeral services will be at 9:30 AM Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Lonnie Bocook officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Dayton National Cemetery at 11 AM. Contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to the Dayton VA. Condolences can be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now