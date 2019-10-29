|
|
REYNOLDS, Jeffrey Earl "Jeff" Age 62 of Fairborn, OH passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Helen and Earl Reynolds; siblings, Pam Reynolds, Greg (Joy) Reynolds, Eric (Jen) Reynolds, and Gary (Michelle) Reynolds, numerous nieces and nephews; and daughter, Kaitlind Reynolds. Jeff was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved to fish, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed tinkering regardless if it was with cars or computers. Jeff's family will receive friends from 8:30-9:30 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn. Funeral services will be at 9:30 AM Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Lonnie Bocook officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Dayton National Cemetery at 11 AM. Contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to the Dayton VA. Condolences can be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019