1/1
JEFFREY SCHNEIDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEFFREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHNEIDER, Jeffrey Cole Jeffrey Cole Schneider passed peacefully in his home in Springfield, OR, on August 23, 2020, at the age of 62, after a valiant battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 26, 1958, in Rochester, NY. His parents, Thomas and Arline Schneider, moved with Jeff and his younger siblings to Dayton, OH, when he was 10 years old. Jeff served in the Coast Guard 1979-82 which brought him to MI, NY, AK, and Italy. He received his BA in Business Administration from Ohio University, an MBA from Sacramento State, and his JD at the McGeorge School of Law. Jeff retired from Intel as legal director in June 2016. The Pacific Northwest had a strong pull to Jeff, as it gave him many opportunities for his favorite hobbies: hiking, gardening, visiting the coast, craft beer, and enjoying nature. He met his first wife, Shu Lian, in CA at a favorite restaurant of his, and together they had their daughter, Alicia, in 1989. Jeff loved connecting with Alicia over soccer games, books, and TV shows/movies. Later in life, he reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann, and they married in 2010. Through her, he gained stepchildren and step-grandchildren whom he loved as his own. Jeff will be lovingly missed by his wife, Mary Ann; his daughter, Alicia, her husband Connor, and her mother, Shu Lian; his stepchildren, Valerie, Kyle, and Megan (Chad); his step-grandchildren, Rilynn and Rivers; his parents, Thomas and Arline; his sister, Laurie (Mark) and niece, Elle; and his sister-in-law, Teresa and niece, Caitlin. He is predeceased by his beloved brother, John. At his request, a small memorial took place at his daughter's home to commemorate his kind and loving spirit. Donations may be made in his name to Food for Lane County, Greenhill Humane Society, or American Red Cross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved