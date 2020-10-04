JEFFREY SCHNEIDER

SCHNEIDER, Jeffrey Cole Jeffrey Cole Schneider passed peacefully in his home in Springfield, OR, on August 23, 2020, at the age of 62, after a valiant battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 26, 1958, in Rochester, NY. His parents, Thomas and Arline Schneider, moved with Jeff and his younger siblings to Dayton, OH, when he was 10 years old. Jeff served in the Coast Guard 1979-82 which brought him to MI, NY, AK, and Italy. He received his BA in Business Administration from Ohio University, an MBA from Sacramento State, and his JD at the McGeorge School of Law. Jeff retired from Intel as legal director in June 2016. The Pacific Northwest had a strong pull to Jeff, as it gave him many opportunities for his favorite hobbies: hiking, gardening, visiting the coast, craft beer, and enjoying nature. He met his first wife, Shu Lian, in CA at a favorite restaurant of his, and together they had their daughter, Alicia, in 1989. Jeff loved connecting with Alicia over soccer games, books, and TV shows/movies. Later in life, he reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann, and they married in 2010. Through her, he gained stepchildren and step-grandchildren whom he loved as his own. Jeff will be lovingly missed by his wife, Mary Ann; his daughter, Alicia, her husband Connor, and her mother, Shu Lian; his stepchildren, Valerie, Kyle, and Megan (Chad); his step-grandchildren, Rilynn and Rivers; his parents, Thomas and Arline; his sister, Laurie (Mark) and niece, Elle; and his sister-in-law, Teresa and niece, Caitlin. He is predeceased by his beloved brother, John. At his request, a small memorial took place at his daughter's home to commemorate his kind and loving spirit. Donations may be made in his name to Food for Lane County, Greenhill Humane Society, or American Red Cross.



