Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Jeffrey David Age 47 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born April 5, 1973 in Dayton, Ohio the son of David and Violet Smith. Jeff was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle who cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his nephews. He was a 1991 graduate of Northridge High School. Jeff was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, enjoyed golfing, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Jeff will be missed by his loving wife of 25 years, Amie; son, Tyler Smith; parents, David "Gene" and Violet Smith; sister, Shellie (Mark) Coleman; nephews, Dalton and Clay Coleman and Justice Amos; niece, Jasmine Wendling; mother-in-law, Beulah Richards; sister-in-law, Heather (David) Hill; brother-in-law, Adam Alexander; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; also his aunt and friend, Vanessa Bryant. Family will receive friends Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4101 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Burial Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Jeff or a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -