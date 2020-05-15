|
SMITH, Jeffrey David Age 47 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born April 5, 1973 in Dayton, Ohio the son of David and Violet Smith. Jeff was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle who cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his nephews. He was a 1991 graduate of Northridge High School. Jeff was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, enjoyed golfing, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Jeff will be missed by his loving wife of 25 years, Amie; son, Tyler Smith; parents, David "Gene" and Violet Smith; sister, Shellie (Mark) Coleman; nephews, Dalton and Clay Coleman and Justice Amos; niece, Jasmine Wendling; mother-in-law, Beulah Richards; sister-in-law, Heather (David) Hill; brother-in-law, Adam Alexander; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; also his aunt and friend, Vanessa Bryant. Family will receive friends Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4101 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Burial Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Jeff or a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2020