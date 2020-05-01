Home

TAYLOR, Jeffrey L. Age 58 of Hamilton, passed away at Laurels of Hamilton on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Jeff was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 31, 1961 to Willard Taylor and Annette (James) Jones-Jewart. Jeff is survived by his children, Kandice (Michael) Smith, Sarah Burkhart and James (Sierra) Taylor; his mother, Annette (James) Jones-Jewart; his siblings, Willard "Gene" (Wendee) Taylor, Gary (Filiz) Taylor, Kathryn (James) Davidson and Timothy (Margaret) Taylor; his grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Ryleigh Smith, Elijah Keith and Madalynn Taylor; along with many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Willard Taylor. Services will be held privately. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2020
