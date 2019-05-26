UNDERWOOD, Jeffrey Thomas Age 70, of Centerville, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Dayton of a heart attack. He was born March1949 in Akron to William Underwood (preceded in death) and Genevieve 'Jay' (Kaminski) Underwood. He is also survived by brother John Underwood and Cheri (Osborne) Underwood of Toledo, sisters Patricia Underwood and Casimir Eitner of Castleton, VA, Nancy Underwood and Rob Caplan of Nipomo, CA, six nieces and nephews and seven grand-nieces and nephews. Jeff was a 1967 graduate of Fairmont East HS and alum of Miami University, Oxford Ohio. Following a stint in Florida, he returned to the Dayton area to help run a trucking parts business with his father. He was a regular volunteer for several years at . He was known as a sports trivia guru. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton Ohio on May 28 and a celebration of his life on June 30 at Theo's, 7890 Paragon Rd, Dayton OH. Additional information may be found at Tobias Funeral Home website - https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tobias-funeral-homes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's name may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary