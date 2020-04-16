Home

YOUNG, Jeffrey E. Age 42, of Troy, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the beloved son of Pamela Young and the late Herbert E. Young. Jeffrey was also the father to Kamden and Gracie Young; and grandson to Marjorie Brown. Jeffrey was baptized into the Methodist faith. He is at peace. There will be no service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to a local food bank. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020
