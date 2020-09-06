1/
JEFFREY ZIEGLER
ZIEGLER, Jeffrey W. "Jeff" Age 40, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 31, 2020. Born on May 5, 1980, in Fairborn, Ohio, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Blackburn, and paternal grandparents William and Madeleine Ziegler. Jeff is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lisa (Day) Ziegler; son, Cameron; daughter, Mackenzie; parents, William and Rita (Blackburn) Ziegler; grandmother, Avenelle Blackburn and many more relatives and friends. A loving husband, father, son, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew and dear friend. Jeff was a graduate of Carroll High School and Wright State University and worked for the City of Xenia in the Planning and Zoning Department for several years. Known for his friendly demeanor, Jeff was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching professional wrestling. He loved spending time with his family, playing softball, and was an avid moviegoer. Jeff will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. Visitation will be Monday, September 7, 2020, from 4:00-8:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429, at 11am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oak Tree Corner Support Center for Grieving Children, 2312 Far Hills Avenue, Suite 108, Dayton, OH 45419. To leave a message for the family, please go to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
