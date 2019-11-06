Home

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Otterbein Lebanon Chapel
585 N. State Route 741
Lebanon, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Otterbein Lebanon Chapel
585 N. State Route 741
Lebanon, OH
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Curry Chapel Cemetery
West Hamlin
West Hamlin, WV
View Map
1932 - 2019
Jemima ERWIN Obituary
ERWIN, Jemima Marie Age 87, formerly of Middletown, OH and Hamlin (Mud River), West Virginia, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease at Otterbein of Lebanon. She was born June 19, 1932 in Cabell County, West Virginia and moved to Middletown in 1957. She was a member of the Towne Boulevard Church of God. Jemima enjoyed homemaking, cooking and shopping. Preceding her in death were her father, Clyde (HC) Reynolds, her mother, Mary D. Lilly Moore and Clyde Moore; her husband, Richard C. Erwin in 2011; one infant son; and a brother, John Moore. She is survived by one son, Rick (Pam) Erwin; two daughters, Sandra (Greg) Gould and Kimberly (Troy) Young; seven grandchildren, Liza Young, Nichole Alexander, Travis Young, Kyle Erwin, Rich Erwin and Shawn Leist and Stacy; nine great grandchildren; one brother, Connie (Jane) Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Otterbein Lebanon Chapel, 585 N. State Route 741, Lebanon, Ohio, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. George Phillips officiating. Interment will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Curry Chapel Cemetery, West Hamlin, West Virginia. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 6, 2019
