1/1
Jenna Clemenz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLEMENZ, Jenna Lindsay Age 38, of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Jenna earned her first Master's Degree at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the second as a Doctoral candidate in Wright State's School of Professional Psychology. She had rounded out her undergraduate academic scholarship with athletic scholarships in volleyball and softball at then, Cumberland College. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Peggy & Leroy Clemenz and Paul & Ella Peck. Dearly loved, never to be forgotten, Jenna is survived by her parents, Gary & Deborah (Peck) Clemenz; her sisters, Kara (Andy) Phillips, Anna (Robert) Moehling; fiancé, Anthony Hostetter; nephew, Oliver Moehling. You are invited to celebrate her life during visitation on August 29, 2020, at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Funeral Home (92 W. Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Her Life Celebration Service will begin at 2:00 pm, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery in Bellbrook. In lieu of flowers, in honor of her fight with CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), feel free to donate to rsds.org/donate. You are welcome to send a condolence and share a story or picture about Jenna at www.ConnerAndKoch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Burial
Bellbrook Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conner & Koch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved