CONLEY, Jenna Michelle Age 33, of Englewood, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by grandparents, L.D. & Bernice Conley & Charles Marshall. Jenna was born to dance, and she loved everything about the Arts. She worked for the past 10 years in the accounting dept. at the Dayton Art Institute. She enjoyed going to concerts, reading books and hanging with her family and friends. She was the life of the party, yet the most down to earth person. Jenna is survived by her father, Jim Conley; mother, Debbie Conley; brother, Curt (Stacy) Conley; sister & best friend, Dawn Conley; nephew, Colt Conley. She will also be dearly missed by her longtime love, Matt Edwards and also by numerous other relatives and friends. At Jenna's request, her funeral and burial will be privately held. A public Celebration of her life will be held 2-6 PM Sunday, March 1 at the Englewood American Legion Post 707, located at 200 W. National Rd. where everyone can come celebrate like she would want us to. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. This is not "goodbye" but "see you later".
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020