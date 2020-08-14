1/
Jenney BLACK
BLACK, Jenney Irene Jenney Irene Black, 81, of Urbana, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Greg Alvino, son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Terri Melvin, brother and sister-in-law, James and Sandra Winkey. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Jenney was an active member of Grace UMC Church and enjoyed traveling and visiting family. Jenney donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
