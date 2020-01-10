Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah M. B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah M. B. Church
301 Mia Ave.
View Map
SHEHEE, Jennie B. 87, a resident of Dayton for over 80 years, born in Clay City, KY to the late Della and Courtney Cooper, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Preceded in death by children, Larry, Terry and Gary Shehee; grandchildren, Ericka Rutledge, Breon Rutledge; siblings, Margaret, Cecil and Grace Prewitt, Catherine Pullen, Chester, Strawder and Hoover Cooper, Roberta Gay. She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Linda Shehee, Brenda Rutledge (Shehee); sons, Jeffrey Shehee, Kevin (Michele) Shehee; special granddaughter, Laticia D. Rutledge; sisters, Emma Nelson, Josephine Spear, Dorothy Donaphin; a host of grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Saturday, January 11, at Mt. Moriah M. B. Church, 301 Mia Ave. Dr. Herman L. Walker officiating. Visitation 12 noon at which time family will receive friends. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020
