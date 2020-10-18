1/1
JENNIE SHERROW
1931 - 2020
SHERROW, Jennie L. Age 88, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Jennie was born September 27, 1931, in Somerset, KY, to Alphonso and Jennie (Duke) Silvers. She was a member of East Dayton Baptist Church. Jennie worked in the clerical field for Top Value Enterprises and DESC. She would travel often to Florida, spending the winters in Lake Wales. Jennie was a talented piano player, seamstress, and painter. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Alonzo Sherrow, brother Alphonso Jr., and sisters Loureide, Opal, and Mary Ellen. Jennie is survived by children David (Alison) Sherrow, Amy (Rod) Cardin, and Sue (Steven) Yahle; grandchildren Rachel Subia, Lucas and Adam Larsen, Jennifer Hunt, and Justin Young; and great grandchildren Jayden and Ava Subia, Jacob Beaver, Wesley Henderson, Emilie Hunt, and Maylinn Larsen. Family will greet friends from 6:00pm-7:00pm, Friday, October 23, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a celebration of life at 7:00pm. Services officiated by Pastor David Faile. The service will be live-streamed, and can be viewed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385 or the Humane Society, 1661 Nicholas Rd. Dayton, OH 45417. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
