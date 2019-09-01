Home

BUEHLER, Jennifer Lynn Age 47, passed away August 27, 2019. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Tim Newcomb. She is survived by a daughter, Kaitlyn Buehler; son, Ein Thomas; her partner, Charlie B; mother, Kay Dusz; sister, Melissa (Russell) Broyles; niece, Hali Broyles; nephew, Josh Tatar; aunts, Rosa Cantrell and Linda Duff; cousins, Jimmy and Kenny Duff. No memorial service is planned but a Celebration of Jennifer's Life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Memorials in Jennifer's name may be directed to: SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45419.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
