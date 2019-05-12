BUNN (Heys), Jennifer Lynn Was born Oct. 23, 1976 to Robertshaw and Sally (Sandberg) Heys. Much cherished and loved she grew up in the Holiday Valley plat in Western Clark County. She attended Greenon High School graduating in 1994. She was married to Darrin Bunn and together they had a beautiful little girl named Katrina (Kaycee) Bunn. Jennifer was employed at various jobs and excelled as a call center employee, most recently at Teleperformance in Fairborn, Ohio. She passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved father, Robertshaw Heys, with whom she is now dancing in Heaven. She leaves behind her mother, Sally Heys; a daughter, Katrina (Kaycee) Bunn and fianc?, Cameron Nippert to cherish her memory. We will always miss her. In addition to her father, Jennifer was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Sandberg; and paternal grandparents, George and Edith Heys. She is survived by a host of relatives including Uncle David Sandberg and his wife Mary, Uncle Thomas Sandberg and his wife Kris, Uncle Stephen Sandberg, Aunt Nellie Heys, Uncle Ed Heys and his wife Sue, Richard Heys and his wife Anna; cousins, Tina, Gerald, Christina, Becca, Chad, Chase, Kara Lynn; as well as numerous other extended family and friends. Jennifer was indescribably passionate. Passionate about those she loved and her many hobbies. She collected various gem and crystals for healing and traded tarot cards with many friends around the world. She loved gaming and conversations with her many internet friends. Jennifer developed Type 1 diabetes when she was ten years old. It was a daily struggle daily to maintain good health. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the to help find a cure for others. In addition, at her passing she was able to donate her corneas so that two other people would have their eyesight restored. A memorial service will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Aaron Chivington officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary