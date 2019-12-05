Home

CALHOUN, Jennifer Lynne Born June 14, 1960 in Middletown, Ohio to Alvin and Ruby Mae Watson. She passed away December 2, 2019 age 59. She is survived by one sister Marcia Cooper, one brother Jeffery Watson, one great-great nephew Neko Lattimore, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12pm until time of service1pm at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr., Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019
