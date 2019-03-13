COLLINS, Jennifer Ruth With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Gi Gi on Saturday, March 9th at Hospice of Hamilton with her family by her side. Jennifer was born September 28, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to parents Ruth Ann (Wagner) and Ray Charles Collins. She graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1975 and was a life long resident of Monroe. Jen was a long time employee of DBS where she had many close friends. Jennifer is proceeded in death by her parents and survived by her siblings. Brother Dennis ( wife Judy) Collins, niece Jenny Lynn and son Parker, nephew Jeff (wife Maggie) children Paxson and Riley. Brother Donald Collins, sister Elizabeth Collins (Bud Wilmot) and "partner in crime" and life long friend Tami (husband Pat) McKinney. Jennifer was a lover of life with an infectious smile that lit up any room. She was always ready for an adventure, traveling to Put in Bay, Destin and many other places, but was also happy to share a sunny afternoon at home with her family and friends who affectionately called her Gi Gi. Gi Gi lived life to the fullest with lots of love and laughter. She will be truly missed by Jessy, Mark, Katie, Hannah, Jake, Luke and Easton, Jason, Sam and Theo, Erika, Zac, Huck and Sawyer, Patrick, Samantha, and Kamryn, Kayla, Robbie, Elizabeth, Parker and Alec and Matt and Joe McKinney. Though her life seems to be cut short, her years with us will be cherished. Jennifer will be cremated and buried at North Monroe Cemetery next to her parents. Friends and family are invited to join us in Celebrating Jennifer's Life on Sunday, March 17th at 2:00 pm at the Heritage Green Clubhouse, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary