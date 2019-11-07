|
|
CROSS, Jennifer L. Age 39, of Riverside, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Hospice of Dayton. Jennifer was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the Warriors. She attended Indiana Purdue University & Sinclair Community College. Jennifer is survived by her loving husband, Mark A.; parents, Robert G. & Cynthia K. Scott; daughters, Emily S. Scott & Kaitlynn A. Cross; son, Michael R. Cross; sister, Samantha M. Scott; brother, Robert G .Jr. (Heather) Scott; special friend, Elizabeth Wourms; nieces & nephews, great-nephew; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation in Jennifer's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019