FECKE (Comer), Jennifer Lynn Passed away peacefully at home Aug 22nd, 2019 with her husband Rob at her side. Rob was her loving caregiver for the last 3 weeks of her life, assisted by her mother Joyce. Born Jun 13, 1971 she returned home to heaven on Thursday, Aug 22nd, 2019. Preceded in death by her son Benjamin Robert. Survived by her beloved husband Robert, daughter Grace and son Samuel, mother Joyce Comer, brother Richie Comer, in-laws Ted & Kathy Fecke, Michelle & Rick Legg, Bryan & Kristen Fecke, nephews Jacob, Luca, Cowen, Maverick and niece Mackenzie. Jenny was the most determined and strong willed woman who fought valiantly for 5 years against Malignant Melanoma. Her most important and all consuming passion in life was as a mother to her children. She graduated from Northmont in 1989, and WSU with a BS in Nursing. She received additional Nursing Master's degrees from the UC and WSU. She was a dynamic and caring member of the Miami Valley Trauma Service for the past 22 years. She was also a NP at MVH. Her pursuit of excellence both clinically and professionally was never failing. She served her patients with joy, integrity and passion. Her dedication to the health profession was recognized by her colleagues in 2008 with the receipt of an award for Outstanding Compassion in Patient Care. A special thank you to friends who helped care for Jenny in the last week of her life. Visitation will be held 5-8pm Tuesday, Aug 27th, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. A mass of Christian Burial led by Fr Jim Manning will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, Aug 28th, 2019 at St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church on Yankee St. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AiM at Melanoma Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019