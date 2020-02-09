Home

HART (James), Jennifer L. 53, of Englewood, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born November 8, 1966 in Dayton the daughter of Jimie & Joyce (Hendrickson) James. She was employed at Kodak in Dayton. She is survived by her parents, two brothers, Jeffrey & Jason; special partner, Paul Robbins; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11-12 noon Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
