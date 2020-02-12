|
|
PFISTER, Jennifer Casey 33, of Springfield, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1986, in Springfield. She graduated from Greenon High School in 2005 where she played soccer and basketball. One of her joys during school was playing for the state championship soccer title at the Columbus Crew field. Jenny attended Wilmington College and later worked for Delta Airlines as a flight attendant. She loved to spend time with her husband and children, the loves of her life. She is survived by her husband Scott Pfister, daughters: Kailey and Sophia Pfister; mother and step-father, Rebecca and Chris Lewis; in-laws: Linda and Jim Mitchell, and Michael and Shonda Pfister; sister Jessica (Logan) Moon, brother-in-law, Brian Pfister, four nieces: Madison, Indie, Clare and Millie; and one nephew, Anthony. She was preceded in death by her father in 2015, Mark E. Phillips, and her paternal grandparents, Eber and Jo Phillips. Jen loved to vacation on the beach in the Carolinas. She will be missed for her kind, helpful and loving heart. Jennifer's energy smile and charisma would light up a room. She was a source of strength for her family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of her life will begin on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Fent officiating. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Jen's infectious smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 12, 2020