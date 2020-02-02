Home

SEXTON (Meyers), Jennifer J. 1-16-1963 to 1-28-2020 Jen passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Jen had a unique sense of humor that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her mother Peggy Harper and her son Anthony Bauman She leaves behind her husband John, sisters Linda (Tom) O'Donnell, Sue Scott, brother Steve Meyers, Nephew Andy (Colleen) Hodapp, great nephews Austin and Carson, step-son Shawn Sexton and four grandkids (Yes, she considers you kids, her grandkids) along with many, many great friends. A celebration of her life, or as she would call it, "Jen's Party" will be held at the American Legion Post 668 located at 8220 North Dixie Drive, Dayton. Ohio, beginning at 4 PM on Saturday Feb 8th Donations in her memory can be made to or the .
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020
