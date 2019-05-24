SPRAVKA (Moorman), Jennifer Age 60, passed away on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Moorman. She is survived by her mother, Janet Moorman; daughter, Autumn (Byron Bedwell) Spravka and grandson, Arthur Spravka. She is also survived by her sisters, Darlene Smith and Patricia Sanson and brothers, Douglas (Kathy) Moorman, Stephen (Sandi) Moorman and Michael (Melissa) Moorman. Jennifer attended Immacluate Conception Catholic Church Grade School and was a 1976 graduate of Belmont High School. In her spare time Jennifer loved tending to plants and flowers and feeding birds and squirrels. She will be missed by all who knew her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, May 25th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jennifer's memory may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary