TURPIN, Jennifer Aged aged 57, of Franklin OH passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October the 7th of 2019. Born on September 7th of 1962 in Dayton, OH Jennifer was the youngest child of John and Beulah Stamper. A proud Navy wife to Chief Kevin Scott Turpin Jennifer was a loving mother and a doting grandmother. Like many working mothers and military wives, she wore many hats working for the Navy Lodge on Mayport Naval Station and as a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and a past president she both worked for and served the VFW in many capacities through the years. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Kevin Turpin; children, Natisha Hoskins, Jeremy Ewing, Tina Preston, Wess (Samantha) Webb, Randall Turpin and Neal Turpin; father, John Stamper; mother, Beulah Stamper; brother, Larry Wess Stamper; sister, Jacqueline McAdams; grandchildren, Kaylyn Preston and Laciann Webb; and many other loved family and friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her two brothers, Garland Stamper and Darryl Stamper. A visitation for Jennifer will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral service will occur Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 10, 2019