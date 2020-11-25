1/1
Jenny CUMMINGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMMINGS, Jenny L.

Age 72 passed on to Heaven's Gates Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a long illness at the Oaks of West Kettering. Jenny was preceded in death by her

parents, Paul & Betty (Coats) Jones; brother, Robert

"Bobbie" Jones; and sister,

Cindy (Jim) Marcum. Jenny is survived by her son, Tony of Dayton; son, Mark of KY; grandson, Robert "Robby"; granddaughters, Katlyn, Courtney, and Chloe; great-granddaughter, Nova; very special friends, Shirlie, Matthew, and

Rachel King; and, as Jenny called her, "My bestest oldest of 63 years" Janie Wilson of KY; and of course her church family at Union United Methodist Church which she was a member of for many years. Many thanks to the nurses and aides at the Oaks for their care the past 3 ½ years. Visitation will be 3:30-4:00 PM with funeral service to follow at 4 PM on Friday,

Nov. 27th at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood. Pastor Jeffery Blair officiating. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:30 - 04:00 PM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
(937) 837-1272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved