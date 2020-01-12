|
DILLON, Jenny L. Age 68, of Washington Twp, OH, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Jenny was born June 9, 1951 in Ermine, Kentucky to Roman and Ethel (Sturgill) Caudill. She attended Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing and earned her Bachelor's from Wright State University College of Nursing and Health. As a life-long pediatric nurse, she held a variety of positions throughout her career and was known for being exceptionally capable and caring, at her best with the little ones. Jenny was a dedicated wife and mother who especially treasured her role as Nina. She was sustained and guided by an unwavering faith in God, and instilled this faith in her family. While she was intensely private, her friends and family knew the blessing of being loved by her. Jenny was an incredibly generous, loyal, and caring person who nurtured not just in words, but in actions. As a gifted chef who tested recipes for major magazines, cooking was one of the many ways she shared her love. Likewise, her immaculate home was always welcoming. A highly skilled seamstress, she could create anything with a sewing machine. Devoted to animals her entire life, her surviving cats miss her dearly. She had a deep appreciation for music, with a wide-ranging and eclectic collection that included Eva Cassidy, Il Divo, Emmy Lou Harris, and Mandy Patinkin. Her decades-long subscription to the Broadway Series at the Aronoff in Cincinnati brought her great joy. Jenny's presence in this world was a gift to us all. We will remember her smile, her warmth, and her love for life, family, and friends. She was a woman of valor, eshet chayil! She will be deeply missed. Jenny is preceded in death by her parents; brother William Caudill; and son-in-law Zachary Bushatz. She is survived by her loving husband Terrence of 42 years; daughters Katrina Dillon and Kehlen Bushatz; granddaughter Maeve Bushatz; brother Jimmy Caudill and niece Kimberly Williams; and uncle Ercell Sturgill. The family extends special thanks to the staff at the James Cancer Hospital of Columbus, Miami Valley Hospital, and Ohio's . A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 a.m. Family will greet friends following the service until 1:30 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jenny's honor to Ohio's . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
